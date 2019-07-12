Prescott MVD office to re-open Monday

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division Prescott office will re-open at 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, for normal business operations.

The office has been closed for two weeks because of a water line break that affected a portion of the building. That part of the structure remains under repair, but customer service areas are being made operational and all MVD services will be offered.

For most of the past two weeks, services have been available at the MVD mobile office that was stationed in the parking area of the Prescott location and at third-party businesses.

More than two-thirds of MVD services are available anytime online at servicearizona.com.

For more information: azdot.gov/mvd.

Information provided by ADOT.