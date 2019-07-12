OFFERS
Prescott MVD office to re-open Monday
Customer service areas not affected by ongoing repairs

The Prescott location for the state Motor Vehicle Department, 1105 Commerce Drive, is slated to re-open Monday, July 15, 2019. (ADOT/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 12, 2019 10:55 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division Prescott office will re-open at 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, for normal business operations.

The office has been closed for two weeks because of a water line break that affected a portion of the building. That part of the structure remains under repair, but customer service areas are being made operational and all MVD services will be offered.

For most of the past two weeks, services have been available at the MVD mobile office that was stationed in the parking area of the Prescott location and at third-party businesses.

More than two-thirds of MVD services are available anytime online at servicearizona.com.

For more information: azdot.gov/mvd.

Information provided by ADOT.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reports that a water line break did not affect the public service areas of the Prescott MVD offices. (ADOT/Courtesy)

