Annual Prescott Indian Art Market, July 13-14
The 22nd annual Prescott Indian Art Market (PIAM) is being held at the Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. on Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event features 25 different tribes and pueblos from California to Arizona to New Mexico. Come for the Fry Bread -- stay for the world-class art!
Browse 100 booths of native American, juried art at this annual family event. Enjoy pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculptures, textiles, kids' crafts and more.
Admission to PIAM includes full access to the museum and its 11 exhibit buildings (six of which are historic). Admission: $12 adults, $8 museum members, free for youth 17 and under.
For more information, call 928-445-3122 ext. 0 or visit www.sharlot.org.
