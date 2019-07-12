Obituary: Susan Anne (Sue) Casey

Susan Anne (Sue) Casey (82) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1937, in St. Charles, Michigan, to Dallas Ray and Mary Jane Beebe.

Married to G. J. (Gerry) Casey for 48 wonderful years, they worked together at Yuma Bearing and traveled widely in retirement. She volunteered for over 10 years at Yavapai Regional Medical Center where she also received outstanding care in later years.

Sue was thankful for her many good friends including her golf buddies at Antelope Hills Golf Course.

Survived by stepdaughter, Barbara Clark (John); granddaughter Amanda Wilson (Brian); stepson Bob Casey(Shelley) and their three sons; nieces Elizabeth Marum and Jeanne Sturgis (Michael); as well as their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by nephew Pete Marum and his wife Joan, her best friend in her last days.

In support of life, Sue donated her body to Science Care, a whole body donor program.

Information provided by survivors.