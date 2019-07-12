Obituary: Susan Anne (Sue) Casey
Susan Anne (Sue) Casey (82) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1937, in St. Charles, Michigan, to Dallas Ray and Mary Jane Beebe.
Married to G. J. (Gerry) Casey for 48 wonderful years, they worked together at Yuma Bearing and traveled widely in retirement. She volunteered for over 10 years at Yavapai Regional Medical Center where she also received outstanding care in later years.
Sue was thankful for her many good friends including her golf buddies at Antelope Hills Golf Course.
Survived by stepdaughter, Barbara Clark (John); granddaughter Amanda Wilson (Brian); stepson Bob Casey(Shelley) and their three sons; nieces Elizabeth Marum and Jeanne Sturgis (Michael); as well as their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by nephew Pete Marum and his wife Joan, her best friend in her last days.
In support of life, Sue donated her body to Science Care, a whole body donor program.
Information provided by survivors.
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Orme Fire is at 894 acres; firefighters kept it at bay, Forest Service says
- Need2Know: Longtime Newman Gallery on Whiskey Row sold; Jim’s Auto Clinic receives big award; ERAU one of 2019’s Top Companies to work for; and Barrett Floors re-grand opening
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
12
|
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
FRI
12
|
Conversational Spanish
|
FRI
12
|
The Desert Southwest author presentation,
|
FRI
12
|
Prescott Indivisible general meeting,
|
FRI
12
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...