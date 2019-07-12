OFFERS
Obituary: Elizabeth 'Liz' Lorraine (Heydorn) Beebe

Originally Published: July 12, 2019 9:58 p.m.

Elizabeth “Liz” Lorraine (Heydorn) Beebe, of Prescott, Arizona, went home to our Lord on July 6, 2019, at the age of 74.

Liz was born in Richmond, California, to Ernest Peter and Myrtle “Abbie” Heydorn on Feb. 24, 1945. She grew up close with her cousins, Judy and Christine, they were like sisters. She went to school in Prescott, Arizona, and graduated from Prescott High School in 1965. Liz was married to her husband, Jim, in Prescott on May 6, 1966. They were married 52 years. Over the years, the couple brought two sons into the world.

Liz worked for Morris-Mayler for 19 years and the Yavapai Gaming Agency for 22 years, from where she eventually retired. Liz was both a polio and cancer survivor. She enjoyed giving gifts, spending time with family and playing bingo with her many friends. She was a very generous individual. Her home was shelter and sanctuary to many and she was quick to offer assistance to loved ones in their time of need. Liz is remembered with love by her spouse, James D. Beebe Jr., of Prescott, Arizona; two children, Peter Beebe of Prescott and James Beebe of Flagstaff, Arizona; two step-children, Cody Beebe of Chino Valley, Arizona and Linda Starr of Portland, Oregon; two step-grandchildren, Justin Beebe of Prescott Valley, Arizona and Trevor Beebe of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Norma and her husband, Randy Cox of Prescott Valley, Arizona; brother, Joseph and his wife Nancy Heydorn of Phoenix, Arizona; sister-in-law, Diane Cobey and family of Prescott; brother-in-law, Doug Beebe of Pleasant Valley, Utah; aunt, Glenna Heydorn of Prescott Valle y, Arizona; four cousins, Judy Scott and Christine DeGroot, both of New Caney, Texas, Allen Muse of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sharon Mathews of North Bend, Washington; 11 nieces and nephews; 17 grand-nieces and nephew and 10 great-grand nieces and nephews. Liz was preceded in death by her mother, father, four half-siblings and step-son, Eph Daniel Beebe of Chino Valley, Arizona.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at Heritage Memory Mortuary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Prescott Heights Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Elizabeth’s life. Flowers may be sent to Heritage Memory Mortuary. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the Granite Creek Rehabilitation for their efforts and dedication.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com, to sign Liz’s on-line guestbook.

Information provided by the survivors.

