Letter: Annexation suggestions

Originally Published: July 12, 2019 8:51 p.m.

Editor:

Echo Development annexation: The city holds all the cards; it can tell Mr. Gisi we get 500 acres around the Point of Rocks or no annex. No annexation would mean his development would be smaller, and providing utilities and infrastructure would cost him dearly.

Annexation increases the value of his property. The non-answers the candidates gave to this question at the Republican Women of Prescott forum were sickening with the exception of Cathey Rusing. Why hasn’t anyone from the Save the Dells group stepped forward to oppose any of these incumbents or do they just give lip service?

Also, the article in the June 16 issue of the Courier on water where the so-called experts are trying to tell us there is more than enough water for new developments is absurd. Mr. Halstead says the new study translates to seven homes per acre-foot of water, assuming two people per home, which translates to 32 gallon per day per person to take care of their personal hygiene, cooking, drinking, washing clothes and gardening. He also refers to the new tool for determining water availability (i.e. Dishlip & Woodard); I believe these are people not tools. In construction we had a saying: The definition of an expert is someone who is 3,000 miles away from the problems.

Ross Bausone

Prescott

