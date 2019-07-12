Lamb, Marte homer to lift Diamondbacks past Cardinals 4-2
MLB
ST. LOUIS — Jake Lamb and Ketel Marte homered, Robbie Ray allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Friday night.
Ray (7-6) struck out eight and walked two as the Diamondbacks won their fourth straight. He won back-to-back road starts for the first time since May 3-8 and improved to 9-0 when starting on six-plus days of rest dating back to 2015.
Ray also improved to 2-1 with a 1.41 ERA in four career starts at Busch Stadium.
Yoshihisa Hirano finished the seventh and Yoan López allowed an unearned run in the eighth before Greg Holland earned his 15th save in 19 tries.
Lamb’s second homer of the season off Andrew Miller (3-4) broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh to help send the Cardinals to their third straight loss. Lamb now has two home runs in the last six days.
Marte’s two-run blast in the eighth extended the lead and proved to be the game-winning RBI. He extended his hit safely streak to six games.
Christian Walker sent a 92 mph fastball into the left field bullpen to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Walker has hit in six straight games and has four homers and 11 RBIs during that span.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, who was named the starter by the Cardinals earlier in the day for an ailing Adam Wainwright, gave up one run over a season-high 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
Matt Wieters tied the game for the Cardinals with an opposite-field home run in the fifth. It was his third homer in his last six games.
LATE SCRATCH
Wainwright was pulled from the starting lineup due to back spasms. He wasn’t put on the Injured List and manager Mike Shildt said he could make his next start as early as Sunday.
“I don’t think he’s going to skip a turn,” Shildt said. “I think you could see him potentially go in a couple of days.”
TRAINING ROOM
Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clark (lower back inflammation) will make a rehab start at High-A Visalia on Saturday and will throw 70 to 75 pitches. OF David Peralta (right AC joint inflammation) hopes to resume baseball activities on Monday.
Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (right thumb strain) was placed on the Injured List on Thursday retroactive to July 8.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.03 ERA) will get the start in the second of a three-game series at St. Louis on Saturday night. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in his last four road starts.
Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (7-4, 3.51 ERA) will make his first career appearance against Arizona. He earned the win, giving up three runs in five innings in his last start against San Francisco on July 5.
