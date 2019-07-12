OFFERS
Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens

Police arrested an armed suspect from a robbery attempt Friday, July 12, at Walgreens, 2880 N. Center Court, in Prescott Valley. (Courier photo)

Police arrested an armed suspect from a robbery attempt Friday, July 12, at Walgreens, 2880 N. Center Court, in Prescott Valley. (Courier photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 12, 2019 6:46 p.m.

A man armed with a knife jumped a counter at a Walgreens in Prescott Valley and was holding a pharmacy worker around the neck on Friday, July 12, before police officers arrived and arrested him, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

No Walgreens employees, customers or police officers were injured during the incident.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress at Walgreens, 2880 N. Center Court, at approximately 3:26 p.m., according to a release from Javier Martinez, public information officer for PVPD. A man with a knife had jumped the pharmacy counter and was holding a pharmacy tech around the neck, demanding pharmaceutical narcotics.

Officers quickly and safely apprehended the man and placed him into custody.

Jordan Schadel, a 25-year-old Tucson native, was subsequently booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail and faces charges of armed robbery (a class 2 felony), imprisonment (a class 6 felony), and aggravated assault (a class 3 felony).

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies. Residents also may contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

