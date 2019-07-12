OFFERS
Fri, July 12
Church News: Week of July 13, 2019

Originally Published: July 12, 2019 9:52 p.m.

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship invites you to worship with us. We have a Bible-based worship next to downtown plaza on Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. New in town, come visit us. Adult seniors Sunday School 10:30 a.m. with coffee and snacks. Located at 148 S. Marina St., Prescott.

The Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 West Gurley St., Prescott, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drve, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 South, Chino Valley, will be holding a “Shoes from the Shepherd” event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27, and will be distributing Famous Footwear shoe cards for children. Children must be present in order to receive shoe cards, and families can receive them at one location only. This is an outreach ministry for low-income families with school-age children. We want all children to start the school year prepared and ready for a successful year.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) July 13, 6 p.m., Shabbat Chukat study third meal discussion of supporting the grieving. In Prescott. Havdalah candle service follows the discussion at dark. For details please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

“Was the American Public a Winner in the Last Supreme Court Term?” 10 a.m., Sunday, July 14 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott, Retired law professor Richard Shugrue will review U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions on 69 controversial cases. Did the people win or lose when the judicial dust settled? Staffed nursery, kids’ classes, coffee hour. Truth seeking is our sacrament.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista Drive, Prescott, will offer a program of Music on the Deck by local musician Marlee Terry at 11 a.m. Join Marlee on a lovely covered deck in the pines, as she presents an eclectic outdoor musical program of favorite folk and popular tunes.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, provides Parent’s Night Out on July 19, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Bring your children (ages birth through fifth grade) for pizza, movie, and games, while you enjoy an evening out. For more information, contact Jennifer Garber at 928-445-4536 ext. 114

Nancy Koski will present “A Visit to the Potter’s Studio” during the 10:30 a.m. worship service tomorrow at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Learn from God’s word what it means to be clay in the Hands of the Potter as Nancy demonstrates her pottery gifts on stage.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Music Ministry announces the 2019-20 concert series beginning on Saturday, July 13, with Natalia Lisanova, a resident of Russia, who will perform at 2:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal, 2000 Shepherds Lane. A free will offering will be taken.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Balak, Numbers 22:2- 25:9. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Aglow International Prescott: A Ministry of God’s Love, Grace and Power to Women and Men of All Ages. We are pleased to introduce our speaker for July, Delphine Gauvain, on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. She is a speaker and author originally from France. In 2003, she founded Bethel China, which now runs five centers for visually-impaired orphans in China.

Firm Foundation is an independent, non-denominational church that meets Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Join us for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928- 445-1850; office@unityprescott.org. Sunday services at 9 & 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. The Rev. Terrence Padgett’s message is “don’t take anything personally.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be hosting a concert on July 27 at 4 p.m. Natalia Lisanova, 17, a pianist from Russia will be performing. Concert is opened to the public and a free will offering will be taken. Plan to join us.

