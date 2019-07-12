Catch 22 — Day 13: Sex offender sought on warrants after breaking probation

Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for help in locating 29-year-old Jorge Ivan Baldivia.

On Sept. 2, 2017, Baldivia was arrested by the Prescott Valley Police Department for having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl. Following his conviction, Baldivia was placed on probation and was subject to sex offender registration.

In February 2018, Baldivia fled and the area, his probation and his sex offender registration requirements.

He has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a bond of $100,000 for his probation violation for the sexual conduct with a minor. He also has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for the sex offender registration violation.

Baldivia is a Hispanic man, 5-foot-2 and weighing 135 pounds.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 13 of Catch 22, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.