Cash offered by City of Prescott through updated water conservation rebate program

The City of Prescott has recently updated its Water Conservation Rebate Program. The following rebates and incentives are now available:

• Toilets with 1.0 gallons per flush or less will be rebated $100.

• An additional $50 incentive will be provided for water customers that use septic systems and apply for a toilet rebate.

• Smart irrigation timers will be rebated at $75.

• Rainwater harvesting cisterns will be rebated at 50 cents per gallon of storage.

• A passive rainwater harvesting system rebate will be available at $3 per square foot of the drainage footprint. Please see www.prescottwater.com for further details.

• Turf removal will increase from 25 cents per square foot of turf removed to 50 cents per square foot of turf removed.

• Washing machines will be rebated at $200; please see the website for qualifying washing machines and take a photo of your old machine.

The city encourages residents and businesses to use water efficiently, a July 12 news release states. The rebate program is designed to assist and promote the replacement of high-water use landscaping and inefficient plumbing fixtures.

Practicing a low-water use lifestyle is a way everyone can help ensure a long-term, sufficient water supply.

Thank you for doing your part to be WaterSmart! For more information and rules, please visit www.prescottwater.com or call 928-777-1645.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.