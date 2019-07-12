OFFERS
A Capitol offense? Cannabis found in Statehouse flower beds

This photo released Friday, July 12, 2019, by the Vermont Capitol Police shows cannabis plants, left, growing on the grounds of the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Police said they found a total of 34 plants during the week among the cultivated flowers that line the walkway in front of the building, but it hadn't been confirmed if the immature plants were marijuana or hemp. (Matthew Romei/Vermont Capitol Police via AP)

This photo released Friday, July 12, 2019, by the Vermont Capitol Police shows cannabis plants, left, growing on the grounds of the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Police said they found a total of 34 plants during the week among the cultivated flowers that line the walkway in front of the building, but it hadn't been confirmed if the immature plants were marijuana or hemp. (Matthew Romei/Vermont Capitol Police via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 12, 2019 11:40 p.m.

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont police say they found dozens of cannabis plants in the flower beds in front of the Statehouse.

Police say they found a total of 34 plants this week among the cultivated flowers that line the walkway in front of the building in Montpelier.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei says he doesn’t know whether the immature plants were marijuana or hemp.

He says officials don’t intend to test the plants to see if they are marijuana or hemp because there is no criminal case.

In Vermont, possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use is legal. Farmers can plant hemp as a cash crop.

Romei says officials have made similar discoveries in the Statehouse flower gardens in previous years.

