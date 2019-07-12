Battle-tested PV All-Stars lock in for looming state tournament

PRESCOTT VALLEY — If there is any team that is feeling the utmost confidence going into the state tournament, the Prescott Valley 11U squad has a really strong case as they just beat the odds to win the District 10 title a couple weeks ago.

“I can tell you the boys have been working very hard. We took a few days off after we won district and then we came back to practice feeling as good as ever,” said Prescott Valley manager Jeremy Martin. “They are really motivated and really happy about how the tournament went and they’ve kept it going ever since.”

Sometimes, it’s best to experience adversity before playing in a highly competitive setting like the state tournament, which is something Prescott Valley went through in the district tournament. The team was sent down to the loser’s bracket by Prescott but worked their way into the final where they met Prescott once again and defeated them twice to claim the crown.

Now that they’ve qualified for state, Martin said his players are raring to go and will all be healthy at the start of this double-elimination tournament. However, the team will be missing the talents of Jericho Conant as he’ll be out of commission.

PV’s pitching rotation will be at full strength though, as Martin said he will stick to what’s gotten them this far. Matix Dunn, who had a spectacular outing at the district tournament, received the nod to start Game 1 on the mound while Connor Wallace will start Game 2.

“I think this tournament will be won by good pitching and good hitting,” Martin said. “The boys are going to make errors and we’ll rely on defense but if we pitch well, I think that will be the biggest area that’ll make us successful … This past week we’ve been practicing a lot so I feel like they are in a good groove right now and back into the thick of things like they were before.”

Prescott Valley’s first game of state will be against District 13 winners Chandler National North on Monday at 3 p.m. All tournament games will be held at Continental Park in Flagstaff.

