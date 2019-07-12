OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 12
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Battle-tested PV All-Stars lock in for looming state tournament
Little League

The Prescott Valley Little League 11U All-Stars huddle up after winning the District 10 tournament over Prescott with a dramatic 9-8 win on Tuesday, June 25, at Brad Ziegler Field in Prescott. This win qualified PV for the state tournament on Monday, July 15, at Continental Park in Flagstaff.

The Prescott Valley Little League 11U All-Stars huddle up after winning the District 10 tournament over Prescott with a dramatic 9-8 win on Tuesday, June 25, at Brad Ziegler Field in Prescott. This win qualified PV for the state tournament on Monday, July 15, at Continental Park in Flagstaff.

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 12, 2019 10:38 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — If there is any team that is feeling the utmost confidence going into the state tournament, the Prescott Valley 11U squad has a really strong case as they just beat the odds to win the District 10 title a couple weeks ago.

“I can tell you the boys have been working very hard. We took a few days off after we won district and then we came back to practice feeling as good as ever,” said Prescott Valley manager Jeremy Martin. “They are really motivated and really happy about how the tournament went and they’ve kept it going ever since.”

Sometimes, it’s best to experience adversity before playing in a highly competitive setting like the state tournament, which is something Prescott Valley went through in the district tournament. The team was sent down to the loser’s bracket by Prescott but worked their way into the final where they met Prescott once again and defeated them twice to claim the crown.

Now that they’ve qualified for state, Martin said his players are raring to go and will all be healthy at the start of this double-elimination tournament. However, the team will be missing the talents of Jericho Conant as he’ll be out of commission.

PV’s pitching rotation will be at full strength though, as Martin said he will stick to what’s gotten them this far. Matix Dunn, who had a spectacular outing at the district tournament, received the nod to start Game 1 on the mound while Connor Wallace will start Game 2.

“I think this tournament will be won by good pitching and good hitting,” Martin said. “The boys are going to make errors and we’ll rely on defense but if we pitch well, I think that will be the biggest area that’ll make us successful … This past week we’ve been practicing a lot so I feel like they are in a good groove right now and back into the thick of things like they were before.”

Prescott Valley’s first game of state will be against District 13 winners Chandler National North on Monday at 3 p.m. All tournament games will be held at Continental Park in Flagstaff.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Late rally lifts Prescott Valley All-Stars to 11U tourney title
Preview: Local clubs prep for All-Stars 11U tourney starting Friday in Prescott
Little League All-Star Major preview: Tourney exciting for Prescott Valley
Martin gets it Dunn to take Little League town Championship
Preview: Prescott All-Stars favored in 11U tourney at Ziegler Field

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
12
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly)
FRI
12
Conversational Spanish
FRI
12
The Desert Southwest author presentation,
FRI
12
Prescott Indivisible general meeting,
FRI
12
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries