Art Show: Les Femmes des Montage Saturday, July 13
The 15th annual fine art show is being held in the Marina Room at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E Gurley St in Prescott from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
Les Femmes des Montage is a female group of Prescott Artists who will be featuring items in glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography, paintings, weavings, silk scarves and wearables.
This is a free event. Raffle items are being donated by each artist and will be on display. 10% of sales and proceeds from raffle items benefit Highlands Center for Natural History.
For more information e-mail lesfemmesdesmontage@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at Les Femmes des Montage Annual Art Show.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dcourier.com/submit-event
