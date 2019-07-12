89A paving requires overnight closure of Glassford Hill interchange July 14-19
Motorists should plan ahead and use an alternate route
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling Highway 89A in Prescott Valley that the Glassford Hill traffic interchange (milepost 322) will be closed during a pavement-repair project.
Work is scheduled to occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, July 14, and ending Friday, July 19, according to a news release.
Detours will be clearly signed. Alternate routes include the Viewpoint and the Granite Hills Parkway interchanges.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Orme Fire is at 894 acres; firefighters kept it at bay, Forest Service says
- Need2Know: Longtime Newman Gallery on Whiskey Row sold; Jim’s Auto Clinic receives big award; ERAU one of 2019’s Top Companies to work for; and Barrett Floors re-grand opening
- Monsoons not quite on the horizon
- Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center
- Prescott Council approves smaller lots on fewer acres for Granite Dells Estates
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
12
|
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
FRI
12
|
Conversational Spanish
|
FRI
12
|
The Desert Southwest author presentation,
|
FRI
12
|
Prescott Indivisible general meeting,
|
FRI
12
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...