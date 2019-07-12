89A paving requires overnight closure of Glassford Hill interchange July 14-19

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling Highway 89A in Prescott Valley that the Glassford Hill traffic interchange (milepost 322) will be closed during a pavement-repair project.

Work is scheduled to occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, July 14, and ending Friday, July 19, according to a news release.

Detours will be clearly signed. Alternate routes include the Viewpoint and the Granite Hills Parkway interchanges.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.