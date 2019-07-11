OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 11
Weather  95.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Review: 'Lion King' returns but it's harder to feel the love

This image released by Disney shows characters, from left, Zazu, voiced by John Oliver, and young Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, in a scene from "The Lion King." (Disney via AP)

This image released by Disney shows characters, from left, Zazu, voiced by John Oliver, and young Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, in a scene from "The Lion King." (Disney via AP)

JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 10:10 a.m.

The Lion King - "Circle of Life" Official Clip by IGN

Life moves in a circle, "The Lion King" tells us, and, increasingly, so does studio moviemaking.

Close on the heels of "live-action" remakes of "Aladdin" and "Dumbo" and on the precipice of a reborn "The Little Mermaid," ''The Lion King" is back, too. Round and round we go. Cue Savannah sunrise. Cue "Naaaants ingonyama bagithi baba!"

The remakes have themselves been a mixed bag offering some combination of modern visual effects, fresh casting and narrative tweaks to catch up more dated material to the times. Don't count on a new "Song of the South," but much of the Disney library will soon have been outfitted with digital clothes for the Internet era.

It's easy to greet these remakes both cynically and a little eagerly. In the case of "The Lion King," the songs are still good, the Shakespearean story still solid. And, well, Beyonce's in it.

And yet Jon Favreau's "The Lion King," so abundant with realistic simulations of the natural world, is curiously lifeless. The most significant overhaul to an otherwise slavishly similar retread is the digital animation rendering of everything, turning the film's African grasslands and its animal inhabitants into a photo-realistic menagerie. The Disney worlds of cartoon and nature documentary have finally merged.

It's an impressive leap in visual effects, which included Favreau, cinematographer Caleb Descehanel and VFX chief Rob Legato making use of virtual-reality environments. Some of the computer-generated makeovers are beautiful. Mufasa, the lion king voiced again by James Earl Jones, is wondrously regal, and his mane might be the most majestic blonde locks since Robert Redford. And the grass stalks of the pride lands shimmer in the African sunlight.

But it's a hollow victory. By turning the elastic, dynamic hand-drawn creations of Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff's 1994 original into realistic-looking animals, "The Lion King" has greatly narrowed its spectrum of available expressions. Largely lost are the kinds of characterization that can flow from voice actor to animation. (Think of how closely fused Tom Hanks is with Woody in the "Toy Story" movies.) Here, most of the starry voice actors (including Donald Glover as the grown-up lion prince Simba, Beyonce as the older lioness Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villainous Scar) feel remote from their characters. And, in many cases, so do we.

It's worth asking: Just how real do we need our talking animals? Do we need the feathered majordomo Zazu (voiced by John Oliver) to look enough like a red-billed hornbill to win the approval of avid birders? "The Lion King" may well be a pivotal stepping stone toward CGI splendors to come, but for now, it feels like realism has been substituted for enchantment.

That doesn't stop an army of top craft professionals and an enviable voice cast from doing their best to inject some vitality into "The Lion King." The familiar songs by Elton John and Tim Rice are back, along with a new tune by Rice and Beyonce, though this time, the score by Hans Zimmer, with Lebo M., feels more airy and buoyant.

Yet the degree to which this "Lion King" mimics the first is disappointing. (Jeff Nathanson gets a solo writing credit but scene-to-scene the film hues extremely close to the original.) There's a sound case to be made that the tale, which has been running on Broadway for more than 20 years, needs little revision.

But the few deviations taken by the filmmakers make you want more. The role of Nala has rightfully been elevated and toughened. The most rope for riffing has been extended to the new Timon and Pumba: Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen. Taking over for Nathan Lane's meerkat and Ernie Sabella's warthog, Eichner and Rogen make their own shtick together and they, more than anyone else, give "The Lion King" a breath of fresh air, even as they make plenty of fart jokes.

Yet that's hardly enough to warrant a bland, unimaginative rehash like this, let alone merit Beyonce's imperial presence. Instead, "The Lion King" is missing something. A purpose, maybe, and a heart. The life expectancy of Disney classics has begun to feel more like a hamster wheel than a circle of life, and it's getting harder and harder to feel the love.

"The Lion King," a Walt Disney Co. release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements. Running time: 118 minutes. Two stars out of four.

THE LION KING Simba & Nala Wedding Trailer (2019) Disney Live Action Movie HD by MovieAccessTrailers

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Movie Review: 'Dumbo' remake takes flight on its own charms
Summer Movie Preview: Sequels galore, but original gems too
Video: Watson finds musical voice in 'Beauty and the Beast'
Ca&#241;on teachers volunteer, earn Disneyland passes
Review: Good wins over evil in excellent remake of Dumbo

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
11
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
11
You Too! Mentor training
THU
11
Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness
THU
11
"Anxiety – What It Is & What You Can Do To Control It"
THU
11
Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries