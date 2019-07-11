Prescott All-Stars look to sustain momentum in state tournament

PRESCOTT — In sports, the classic “Rest or Rust” debate is one that is seemingly inconclusive. It’s a predicament that arises when a team has lot of time off between competitions, which is exactly the case with the Prescott Little League Minor’s All-Stars after they handily claimed the District 10 title nearly three weeks ago.

Now that they’ve qualified for the double-elimination state tournament, which begins on Friday, manager Marc VanWormer has prepared his players in hopes that they can remained focus and play the game the best way they know how

“We got done so early compared to the other districts that we’ve been practicing for three weeks now trying to prepare for the state tournament and honestly, the kids were so hot coming out of district that our approach has been to just maintain that rather than to rebuild anything at this point just because they were playing so well,” VanWormer said.

VanWormer added that he’s mainly been focusing on keeping the team’s fundamentals sharp and simulating real-game scenarios during practices.

“In these three weeks we’ve had off, we’ve just been trying to make practices fun and keep them rolling,” VanWormer said. “So we’ve done a lot of practices where they are competing against each other, which creates scenarios where they are lifting each other up rather than us dragging them along.”

Despite the team being free from any nagging injuries, they will be without Brody Hanna, one of their key pitchers, during the early stages of the tournament due to him being out of town. However, Prescott’s deep pitching rotation that includes the like of Macgraw VanWormer, JT Schwartz, Tyler Blanchard and Luke McKown gives VanWormer plenty of options to help fill that void.

All in all, VanWormer said his strategy going into the tournament will be to just stick to what’s been working and limit their errors as much as possible.

“Our game plan is to go play fundamental baseball and not give up any extra outs and continue to hit the ball like we’ve been hitting the ball. If we do that, we’re going to be a handful,” VanWormer said.

Prescott will face off against the representative team from District 2 on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Tempe Sports Complex in Tempe.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.