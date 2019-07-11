Police investigating reports of child abuse at Prescott Valley child care center

The Prescott Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is actively investigating numerous reports of child abuse that have allegedly occurred at the Gummy Bear Early Learning Center, which is a child care center and is currently located in the 8000 block of Manley Drive in Prescott Valley.

One arrest has been made in connection with this investigation. The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are additional suspects or additional victims.

The Gummy Bear Early Learning Center is cooperating with the Prescott Valley Police Department’s investigation and the appropriate licensing agency has been notified.



The Prescott Valley Police Department takes any report of the mistreatment of children or child abuse very seriously.

If you have a child or children who have attended this child care facility between February of 2019 and July of 2019 and believe your child may have been abused, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 to make a report.

You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.