Obituary notice: Thomas W. Fleming
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 9:24 p.m.
Thomas W. Fleming, age 78, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on July 7, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. ABC Funerals in charge of arrangements.
