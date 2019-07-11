OFFERS
Obituary: Karen Pimsner

Originally Published: July 11, 2019 9:26 p.m.

It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Pimsner announces her passing on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 64 years. She was born March 20, 1955, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Roy and Marianne Carson.

She will be greatly missed by her family, extended family, friends and the community she served until cancer took her life. She took pride in extending her hospitality for people in need of assistance even while she was in treatment for her cancer. It did not stop her from doing what she loved doing. Her final years were a living example of the Bible verse: Ephesians 4:32— “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

Karen is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Chris); brother Keith, (Debbie); sister Suzanne; niece Tamara Peterec (Thomas); nephews Scott (Martha, Marissa, Izabella) and Kristopher; her great-nephew Malachi Henner; and her extended family and friends.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

