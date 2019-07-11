OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 11
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Movie Review: In 'Stuber,' a buddy comedy runs on fumes

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Dave Bautista, right, and Kumail Nanjiani, standing left, in a scene from "Stuber." (Hopper Stone/20th Century Fox via AP)

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Dave Bautista, right, and Kumail Nanjiani, standing left, in a scene from "Stuber." (Hopper Stone/20th Century Fox via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 9:33 p.m.

If you're going to see one comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani as an Uber driver, please make it the 2017 film he co-scripted, "The Big Sick."

In "Stuber," Nanjiani is again behind the wheel of a compact ride-sharing vehicle, but this time, the comedy is running on fumes and the company (Zoe Kazan in "The Big Sick," Dave Bautista in "Stuber") isn't nearly as good.

Stu is nicknamed "Stuber" by his obnoxious boss at a sporting goods store in a nod to his side gig. He's conscripted by Bautista's Vic, a Los Angeles police detective temporarily blinded by LASIK surgery, to drive him around town. Vic can hardly see, but he's hell-bent on pursuing the most lethally acrobatic drug dealer you've ever seen (Iko Uwais of "The Raid") who months ago killed Vic's partner.

photo

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Dave Bautista, left, and Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from "Stuber." (Mark Hill/20th Century Fox via AP)

Stu, desperate for a five-star rating, is reluctantly sucked into a "Beverly Hills Cop"-like buddy action comedy that quickly turns violent and a little shrill. Nanjiani and Bautista, the hulking former wrestler best known as Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, make a suitably odd pair. Stu is sensitive and nerdy, and desperate for his best friend (Betty Gilpin) to take him seriously as a romantic partner. Vic is gruff and bumbling and often appears almost literally as a bull in a china shop.

Tripper Clancy's script — a kind of comic version of Michael Mann's "Collateral," with Tom Cruise as a contract killer and Jamie Foxx as his cabbie — crafts a hardly novel running dialogue of masculinity. Occasionally, it hits just right, like when Nanjiani summarizes their dynamic: "You're built for justice. I'm built for brunch." But most of the time, it flails around in a stale routine. During a fight at the sporting goods store, Stu exclaims: "Real men cry!"

The movie's premise is one long Uber ad, but it's a clever enough buddy comedy setup, and both Nanjiani and Bautista are good comic performers. So what's missing here? Part of the trouble is that Bautista is playing too much to type (the twist on his brilliant Drax is that he's lovably emotional), and few actors benefit from having their eyes taken from them.

That leaves most of the comedy to Nanjiani, and he does an admirable job trying to give the material a lift. But director Michael Dowse ("Goon") struggles to find the right tone, leaning more into slapdash action scenes than jokes. Any chance of sustained chemistry between the two leads recedes in the rearview mirror.

"Stuber," a 20th Century Fox release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic nudity. Running time: 105 minutes. Two stars out of four.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Review: In 'Stuber,' a buddy comedy runs on fumes
Now Showing: Week of July 14
Now Showing: Week of July 28
Now Showing: Week of July 21
Now Showing: Week of Aug. 4

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
11
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
11
You Too! Mentor training
THU
11
Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness
THU
11
"Anxiety – What It Is & What You Can Do To Control It"
THU
11
Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries