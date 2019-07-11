OFFERS
Loud fart gives away hiding spot of suspect during police search

Clay County Sheriff's Deputies and a K-9 search for a suspect with a felony arrest warrant. The suspect gave away their position with a loud fart. (Clay County, Missouri Sheriff)

Clay County Sheriff's Deputies and a K-9 search for a suspect with a felony arrest warrant. The suspect gave away their position with a loud fart. (Clay County, Missouri Sheriff)

By Monica Brabant
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 3:22 p.m.

A K-9 unit is often called to sniff out a suspect, but in this case, the sound of a loud fart was all they needed.

According to the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff's Department a K-9 unit was searching for a suspect with a felony arrest warrant when they heard the sound of a loud fart which gave away their location. The person was arrested over the weekend on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

"If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a (poop emoticon inserted) day," the Sheriff's Department commented on their Facebook page.

