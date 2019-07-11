Loud fart gives away hiding spot of suspect during police search
A K-9 unit is often called to sniff out a suspect, but in this case, the sound of a loud fart was all they needed.
According to the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff's Department a K-9 unit was searching for a suspect with a felony arrest warrant when they heard the sound of a loud fart which gave away their location. The person was arrested over the weekend on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
"If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a (poop emoticon inserted) day," the Sheriff's Department commented on their Facebook page.
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- Orme Fire is at 894 acres; firefighters kept it at bay, Forest Service says
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
11
|
You Too! Mentor training
|
THU
11
|
Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness
|
THU
11
|
"Anxiety – What It Is & What You Can Do To Control It"
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...