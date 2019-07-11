Loco Motion the science and circus arts show Saturday, July 13

Experience the science of circus arts with Peter Davison's LocoMotion at the Prescott Public Library. There are two shows at 10-11 a.m. and from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13

Peter Davison is a National Juggling Champion who mixes skillful circus acts with dance and physical theater in a unique presentation that engages all ages.

This is a free event for all ages. These programs are popular and seating is on a first-come basis. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.