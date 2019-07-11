Kornukopia Calendar, July 12-21, 2019
Ongoing
“Kiss Me Kate,” 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, July 12-13 and Friday through Saturday, July 19-20; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14 and Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth. www.pca-az.net.
Friday, July 12
The Desert Southwest author presentation, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.
It's A Mystery Book Group, Desert Heat (1993) by J. A. Jance, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
“ABBA Fab,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Saturday, July 13
Country Swing Variety Dance Party with Bob Wood, Country Waltz dance lesson with Dawn Wilson at 6:30 p.m., Dance party at 7:30 p.m., $10 for both, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., 928-778-3000
Prescott Actors Workshop presenting readings from plays, books and originals, 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Room. Free.
Yavapai Flute Circle, meet and enjoy each other’s company while playing and listening to Native American flutes, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, E. Skoog Blvd.
The Chino Valley Booster Club will host a fundraising poker tournament starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 650 E Road 3 S., There also will be dinner served at 5 p.m., an auction and a drawing. Cost is $10 for the dinner and $50 to enter the tournament. Open to the public, ages 21 and older. Call Rhiannon Gianfrancesco at 928-350-5619 or Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.
Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott. 928-445-6590, ext. 222.
A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. Through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
“I’ve Been Everywhere – The Johnny Cash Road Show Experience,” 7 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Sedona International Film Festival presents “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” noon, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.
Sunday, July 14
Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels about the Flying Tigers by author Iris Yang, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Sedona International Film Festival presents “Small Island,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for film festival members. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.
Monday, July 15
Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.
Join the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd. from 5 to 7 p.m. for Monday Night Movies. This month we are showing “The Public” starring Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling. Free. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.
Tuesday, July 16
A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures! 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Mood Swing, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.
Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.
Wednesday, July 17
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting, 9 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Third Wednesday of each month except in June and December. Members pay a $35 annual membership fee.
VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.
Movies at the Elks presents “The Big Lebowski,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.
Thursday, July 18
The Arizona Territorial Society meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. ATS is dedicated to promoting and preserving the history and heritage of Prescott and surrounding areas. Our interests include many aspects of history through events, presentations, lectures, teas, fashion shows and more from the 1864-1912 time period. 928-277-5609 or 928-778-4036.
PVPL Book Club, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd. Third Thursday of each month. 928-759-3040.
A Universe of Stories with ScienceTellers, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enjoy an interactive storytelling experience like no other as science experiments bring a story to life.
Prescott Summer Concert Series: Central AZ Concert Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m.at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets. Paacaz.com.
Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.
Sedona International Film Festival presents “Ritual Dance,” featuring Anthony Mazzella and Myryka Nunyaz, 7:30 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. www.sedonafilmfestival.org. 928-282-1177.
Friday, July 19
The Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.
Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Scandalous Hands, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Saturday, July 20
Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
“Still Crazy After All These Years: A Tribute to Paul Simon,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Sunday, July 21
Arizona Humanities Lecture: Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Geologist Wayne Ranney explores the relationship between humans and the Grand Canyon.
Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
