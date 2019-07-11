OFFERS
Johnny Cash Roadshow Experience comes back to Prescott

Robert Shaw will perform the music of Johnny Cash in Lonely Street Productions’ “I’ve been Everywhere – The Johnny Cash Roadshow Experience.” (Lonely Street Productions/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 9:47 p.m.

This is the second time the show has been brought to Prescott, Shaw said. It’s been tightened up a little bit, with some more songs that people have requested.

“One of the big pushes behind the show has been to work in a lot of songs people have asked us for over the years that don’t necessarily fit in our other Johnny Cash show,” Shaw said. “We’ve even kind of listened to the last year or so of that influence and input and tried to craft the show even more toward what the audience wants.”

There seems to be a sort of sentimental value with Cash as far as Prescott goes, as Lonely Street’s “Man in Black” Johnny Cash show was the first one it ever brought to Prescott, he said. Not only did it have a huge impact on Lonely Street Productions but it had a huge impact on the audience as well, Shaw said. Its notable in how some of these songs have hit people, he said mentioning that Cash’s cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” seems to really hit people at a certain level, Shaw said. They play it toward the end of the show followed by some more upbeat songs, and it’s an awesome way to bring the show to a close, and it’s neat to see how the audience responds, he said.

photo

Coming to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St, Saturday, July 13, tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Some people have their favorite movies that they can watch over and over again, but music is probably even more impactful to people, Shaw said. Somewhere in the mix of music they’ll be doing at the 7 p.m. show will be a song, or several, that means something to somebody or that can bring someone back to a specific moment, he said.

One interesting aspect to Cash is that he can’t be categorized, Shaw said. Everyone calls his music country and, while it’s as good a label as any, he also did folk, rock, bluegrass and blues music, he said.

“There was nothing that was off limits to him,” Shaw said. “I think that might be part of the reason that people come back again and again too, because no matter who you are or what you like musically, Johnny Cash did some version of it.”

For more information about “I’ve Been Everywhere – The Johnny Cash Roadshow Experience,” visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Follow Jason Wheeler on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

