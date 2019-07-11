OFFERS
Fearless dog chases bear from neighbor’s yard

A New Jersey man is promising to give his neighbor's dog a steak for chasing a black bear from his backyard. (Associated Press)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 11:50 p.m.

WEST MILFORD, N.J. — A New Jersey man is promising to give his neighbor’s dog a steak for chasing a black bear from his backyard.

Mark Stinziano tells WABC-TV his home security camera captured what happened Tuesday night when the bruin decided to snack on the bird feeder behind his West Milford home.

The video shows the bear pulling down the bird feeder when the neighbor’s dog, Riley, races into the yard. Riley slammed into the startled bear, which scrambled to escape.

Dog chases bear out of backyard by Associated Press

Riley’s owner, Alan Tlusty, says his dog always chases the bear whenever he sees him in the yard.

Stinziano says Riley also checks on his children when they are in the pool.

