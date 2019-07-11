Catch 22- Day 12: Man sought for taking, posting sex photos, other charges
The Clarkdale Police Department is asking for help in locating 59-year-old John Gregory Lukasik.
In 2010, Lukasik reportedly took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent, and all were posted without the victims’ consent.
He also was found to be in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana, and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.
Lukasik is white, 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds. His last known address was on South 18th Street in Cottonwood.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 12 of Catch 22, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
