Campus vigil to honor Northern Arizona football player
College Football

NAU offensive lineman Malik Noshi (65) in a game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. A friend on Sunday discovered the 22-year-old senior offensive lineman unconscious in his Flagstaff home. Emergency responders pronounced him dead. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 10:04 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Northern Arizona University community is expected to gather to remember a football player who died earlier this week.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday at 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the NAU Skydome to honor Malik Noshi.

A friend on Sunday discovered the 22-year-old senior offensive lineman unconscious in his Flagstaff home. Emergency responders pronounced him dead.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Police say there are no signs of foul play.

Noshi, who is from Las Vegas, began as a redshirt for the Lumberjacks in 2015. He started two games in 2016 and went on to be a starter in all 12 games in the 2017 season.

Last year, he started nine games and earned an honorable mention from the Big Sky Conference.

