Calendar of Events: July 12-23, 2019

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., July 12 at the Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 9:17 p.m.

Friday, July 12

  • Prescott Indivisible general meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave.

  • The Desert Southwest author presentation, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-759-3040.

  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Basic Spanish skills needed.

  • It's A Mystery Book Group, Desert Heat (1993) by J. A. Jance, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

  • Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings always welcome.

  • TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. 928-925-2264.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, July 13

  • Stuff the Bus Back-to-School Drive, Humboldt Unified School District, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walmart locations at 1280 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott and 3450 N. Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-5109.

  • St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Music Ministry concert with Natalia Lisanova, 2000 Shepherds Lane. A free will offering will be taken.

  • Prescott Area Woodturners, 1 to 3:30 p.m., YEI Building, 6708 Corsair in the Prescott Airpark. Member Philip Brown will demonstrate his beading technique for embellishing bowls. Guests are welcome. Bring a chair. prescottareawoodturners.com. The Prescott Mac User Group annual picnic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Willow Lake Hilltop Ramada. Catering by Bonn-Fire Chillin' and Grillin' Restaurant. Member walk-ins welcome. RSVP to pmug.us.

  • Country Swing Variety Dance Party with Bob Wood, Country Waltz dance lesson with Dawn Wilson at 6:30 p.m., Dance party at 7:30 p.m., $10 for both, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

  • Prescott PGR (Patriot Guard Riders) mission for Ralph Leonard Ward, Veteran, U.S. Navy. Ralph recently passed at age 90. Mission staging time is 10:15 a.m. at Prescott VA Chapel, 500 N. Highway 89.

  • Prescott Actors Workshop presenting readings from plays, books and originals, 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library Founders Room. Free.

  • Yavapai Flute Circle, meet and enjoy each other’s company while playing and listening to Native American flutes, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

  • Chino Valley Booster Club fundraising poker tournament starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Chino Valley. Dinner served at 5 p.m., an auction and a drawing. Cost is $10 for the dinner and $50 to enter the tournament. Open to the public, ages 21 and older. Call Rhiannon Gianfrancesco at 928-350-5619 or Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

  • Yavapai Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Dr., Prescott. 928-445-6590, ext. 222.

  • A Universe of Circus Science with Peter Davison, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., through Oct. 26. prescottfarmersmarket.org.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

  • Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. facebook.com/gmihc19.

  • Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary

Sunday, July 14

  • Author Talk: Inspiration Behind Two Historical Novels about the Flying Tigers by author Iris Yang, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Monday, July 15

  • Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Support Group, 3 to 4:45 p.m., United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Douglas Room.

  • Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-771-9257.

  • Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.

  • Join the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd. from 5 to 7 p.m. for Monday Night Movies. Showing “The Public” starring Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling. Free. No registration required. 928-759-3040.

Tuesday, July 16

  • Prana Salt Therapy. 10 to 11 a.m., by Andy and Kathleen Geraci. Free Cooking Seminar: Thai Curried Shrimp, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St., 928-778-3000.

  • Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave. Visitors welcome.

  • Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • A Universe of Crafts: Sea Creatures!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Mood Swing, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.

  • Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Dr., Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Dr., Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

  • Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125 or vfw541prescott.org.

  • Anger Solves Nothing, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. MeditationInNorthernArizona.org or 928-637-6232.

Wednesday, July 17

  • High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

  • Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting, 9 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Third Wednesday of each month except in June and December. Members pay a $35 annual membership fee.

  • Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart -- Drop by Drop: City of Prescott Water Resource Management, noon to 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

  • VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

  • Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club. 928-848-2742.

Thursday, July 18

  • Free asbestos seminar, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Yavapai Training Room, 1015 Fair St., Prescott. Breakfast and lunch included. Register online at eia0az.org or call 602-864-6564.

  • Estate Planning for Couples With Children From Prior Marriages free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr. 928-778-3747.

  • The Arizona Territorial Society meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. ATS is dedicated to promoting and preserving the history and heritage of Prescott and surrounding areas from the 1864-1912 time period. 928-277-5609 or 928-778-4036.

  • AMVETS Post 3 meets on the third Thursday at 6 p.m. at 9400 Valley Rd., Prescott Valley. Open to all veterans with an honorable discharge and all currently serving military service members. 661-317-8494.

  • PVPL Book Club, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd. Third Thursday of each month. 928-759-3040.

  • You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

  • A Universe of Stories with ScienceTellers, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enjoy an interactive storytelling experience like no other as science experiments bring a story to life.

  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Central AZ Concert Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m.at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.

  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

  • Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets. Paacaz.com.

  • Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop. Free, all ages.

  • Women of Wellness (WOW), 4 p.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. WOW is a program for women 50+ that focuses on health, education, comradery and support. RSVP to 928-708-3110.

  • Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 19

  • Republican Women of Prescott Forum: meet the candidates for the Prescott City Council and the Mayor, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr.

  • Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Basic Spanish skills needed.

  • The Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Call Bruce or Suzanne, 928-778-6965.

  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Scandalous Hands, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.

  • Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, July 20

  • Today is the last day to register for the second annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity. R.E.D. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley. The entry fee is $250 for a two-person team. 928-772-9296.

  • Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

  • TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. 928-925-2264.

  • Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., through Oct. 26. prescottfarmersmarket.org.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

  • Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. Facebook.com/gmihc19.

  • Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary

Sunday, July 21

  • Arizona Humanities Lecture: Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Geologist Wayne Ranney explores the relationship between humans and the Grand Canyon.

  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Monday, July 22

  • Chino Valley Animal Partners bunco fundraising event, 6 p.m., Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd., $10 charge to play, cash prizes, gifts, free snacks and water. chinovalleyanimalpartners@gmail.com.

  • Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Support Group, 3 to 4:45 p.m., Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Douglas Room.

  • Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free. 928-771-9257.

Tuesday, July 23

  • Family Caregiver Support Group, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Alta Vista, 916 Canterbury Lane in Prescott. 928-772-6000.

  • Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave. Visitors welcome.

  • Arizona Cowboys Poets Gathering Presents: 'You Just Can't See Him From the Road" 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. 928-759-3040.

  • Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

  • Prescott Writers: Ask a Question Night, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Local professionals will answer your questions about the writing process. Pat Fogarty, published author and editor will facilitate the discussion. Email your questions in advance to: yourazwriters@gmail.com.

  • Astronauts in Training for Kids!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Explore the world of an astronaut with fun space training activities. For children, ages 5 and older.

  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Steve Annibale, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.

  • Toddler storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grownups.

  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Dr. in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Dr., Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

  • Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.

  • Anger Solves Nothing, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. MeditationInNorthernArizona.org or 928-637-6232.

