Blood draw: American Red Cross issues urgent call for help during shortage
2 upcoming opportunities to give blood in Prescott Valley set for July 29, Aug. 12
PHOENIX – The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for help to address a shortage of blood across the country. The organization, which generally keeps a five day supply of all blood types on hand, has less than a three-day supply of types A and B blood and less than a two-day supply of type O.
There were about 450 fewer blood drives last week because of the Fourth of July holiday, which resulted in 17,000 fewer donations than what’s needed for patients in a week, the Red Cross said.
The emergency call is for all blood types.
“In the summertime, that is where we see the supply is low and the demand of course always remains high, if not higher in the summer time because of accidents,” said Colin Williams, who handles regional communications for the Red Cross in Arizona, New Mexico and the El Paso region.
There are two upcoming opportunities to donate blood locally, the first is at Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley, on Monday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second opportunity is at the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority administration building, 8603 E. Eastridge Dr., Prescott Valley, which takes place Monday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shortage has a number of causes. Blood drives get canceled due to bad weather, and schools, which host blood drives during the academic year, are out for the summer.
“What happens is all these banks are being affected by the same weather conditions … the earthquakes out in California affect how much blood can be collected out there,” Williams said.
The Red Cross, which collects about 40% of the nation’s blood, depends on businesses and schools to set up blood drives.
Karen Robinson, Chandler resident, volunteered for the American Red Cross in high school because she was ineligible to donate blood, but this week she was proud to be able to give blood and support her daughter’s friend who’s been affected by the blood shortage. (Photo by Amanda Slee/Cronkite News)
Karen Robinson of Chandler donated earlier this week, and she understands the importance of giving blood.
“My daughter has a friend who has an autoimmune issue,” Robinson said. “She has to have IV therapy every three weeks … and they recently encountered a shortage of the plasma that she needed.”
Now through July 31, the American Red Cross has scheduled blood donation opportunities across metro Phoenix. Williams said all blood types are needed, including O, which is the most versatile of all types.
“Absent of knowing a person’s blood type during an accident, let’s say they’re unconscious or incapacitated, the ability to use that type O blood … is vitally important,” Williams said.
The American Red Cross last month launched the Missing Types campaign to encourage people to donate whole blood and platelets during the summer, when shortages typically occur. The letters A, B, and O, which designate the main blood groups, disappeared from various name brands. The goal was to show what happens when blood is missing during shortages.
Blood donations, despite the campaign, fell short, according to the Red Cross, with about 24,000 fewer donations across the U.S. than needed.
For more information about giving blood and the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, or call the regional office in Phoenix at 602-336-6660.
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- Orme Fire is at 894 acres; firefighters kept it at bay, Forest Service says
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
11
|
You Too! Mentor training
|
THU
11
|
Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness
|
THU
11
|
"Anxiety – What It Is & What You Can Do To Control It"
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...