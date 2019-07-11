Big rig spills pig intestines on Kansas City highway
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 11 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine has dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that at least three lanes of westbound Interstate 670 were closed Thursday because of the spill, and that an emergency response truck with a snow plow blade was sent to the scene to help clean up the mess.
Transportation officials urged drivers to, “Find an alternate snout. Sorry, alternate route.”
Most Read
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- Orme Fire is at 894 acres; firefighters kept it at bay, Forest Service says
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
12
|
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
FRI
12
|
Conversational Spanish
|
FRI
12
|
The Desert Southwest author presentation,
|
FRI
12
|
Prescott Indivisible general meeting,
|
FRI
12
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...