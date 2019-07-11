OFFERS
Big rig spills pig intestines on Kansas City highway

In this Thursday, July 11, 2019 photo, provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation, Kansas City District, a person operates a bulldozer as it cleans up after a tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas City, Mo. (Missouri Department of Transportation, Kansas City District via AP)

In this Thursday, July 11, 2019 photo, provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation, Kansas City District, a person operates a bulldozer as it cleans up after a tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas City, Mo. (Missouri Department of Transportation, Kansas City District via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 11 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine has dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that at least three lanes of westbound Interstate 670 were closed Thursday because of the spill, and that an emergency response truck with a snow plow blade was sent to the scene to help clean up the mess.

Transportation officials urged drivers to, “Find an alternate snout. Sorry, alternate route.”

