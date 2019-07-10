OFFERS
‘Wild at Heart’ opens art series at the Natural History Institute on July 19

Abert’s Squirrel. (Courtesy)

Abert’s Squirrel. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 8:36 p.m.

Sonoran Mt Kingsnake. (Courtesy)

A series of three events featuring the work of artist and naturalist Walt Anderson will be featured at the Natural History Institute in Prescott starting on July 19. This exhibition and event series is about a love of life as expressed through an artist’s eye.

Tom Fleischner, executive director of the Natural History Institute, said, “We’re delighted to host this exhibit of Walt Anderson’s art. His work is a wonderful merging of art and science — which is to say, it’s a perfect representation of attentive natural history.”

The first event, a gallery opening for Anderson’s art exhibition titled “Wild at Heart,” will take place Friday, July 19, at the institute at 126 N. Marina St.

The doors at the Natural History Institute will open at 5 p.m. and the reception will end at 7 p.m. The exhibition is open to the public for viewing from July 19 to Oct. 11. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. This kickoff event is free to the public.

