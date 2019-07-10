Movies at the Elks: Labyrinth, July 10

Come watch Labyrinth at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Starring David Bowie as Jareth, the Goblin King, and Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, who must rescue her baby brother by finding her way through the massive maze of the title. Directed by Jim Henson, Labyrinth was produced by Star Wars creator George Lucas and presented by Lucasfilm Ltd. The film’s screenplay is by Terry Jones of Monty Python fame, from a story by Henson and Dennis Lee. Brian Froud served as the conceptual designer of the groundbreaking fantasy, with music by Trevor Jones and songs by David Bowie.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase. Rated R.

Visit prescottelkstheater.com for more information.