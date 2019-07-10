OFFERS
Trucks, tractors, snow plows on agenda for Prescott Valley council to consider
Council may ratify billings beyond $30K for library consultation

The proposed purchase of four Dodge Chargers for the Prescott Valley Police Department, as pictured here, is among five vehicle requests the Town Council will consider Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Courier file photo)

The proposed purchase of four Dodge Chargers for the Prescott Valley Police Department, as pictured here, is among five vehicle requests the Town Council will consider Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 10 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, July 10, 2019 1:58 PM

The Public Works, Community Development, and Police departments in Prescott Valley are replacing and ordering new vehicles, the purchase of which council members will decide at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

All eight vehicles are listed on the consent agenda; council members may approve, with a single vote, these as well as other routine items listed under the consent section.

The Public Works Department, in conjunction with Parks and Recreation, is asking for the purchase of a snowplow, and accessory snow equipment for four existing vehicles, in the amount of $25,603. The Fiscal Year 2019-20 includes money for this purchase, according to the request by Norm Davis, Public Works director.

A second request for the department is for $96,790 for a new 2019 John Deere 5090M mower with a Tiger side and rear flail mower to replace one bought in 2003.

The third request, also from Public Works, is for a new F-250 Ford pickup truck for $32,022 to replace an existing truck used by the streets supervisor.

The Community Development Department would like to replace a vehicle used by a building inspector. Vikie Anderson, the department’s administrative supervisor, is asking for a 2019 Chevrolet half-ton crew cab truck costing $29,487 for use in the Building Safety division.

The fifth request – for four vehicles – comes from Prescott Valley Police Department. It is replacing aging vehicles considered inefficient to operate.

“Some of those vehicles will be distributed within the department for other purposes,” council packet material indicates. The FY2019-20 budget includes $289,800 to purchase two patrol, one traffic, and one administrative vehicle.

Rather than buying individual Dodge Durango vehicles and paying for a full build (exterior and interior equipment, decals, IT equipment), the department recommends purchasing, by direct bid, four Dodge Chargers for a total of $159,208. This would save the department $17,790, allowing the town to increase its fleet by one additional vehicle.

Also on the agenda:

• Ongoing litigation between architect, construction companies necessitates expert consultation beyond $30,000.

• A request by TD Storage, LLC to approve a Final Development Plan for an RV storage facility on an approximately 1-acre site on the south side of Florentine Rd. west of Mendecino Drive.

• A request by Four Seasons Investment Co. to place a water and ice vending structure near Glassford Hill Road south of Centre Street between Wendy’s and IHOP.

• Possible approval of the zoning map change to allow a daycare facility in the Prescott Country Club.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

