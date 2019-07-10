OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 10
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tour de France Stage 6 climb to rob also-rans of hidey holes
Cycling

Britain’s Geraint Thomas, right, and Netherlands’ Wout Poels ride during the fifth stage of the Tour de France over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Saint-Die-Des-Vosges and finish in Colmar, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Thibault Camus/AP)

Britain’s Geraint Thomas, right, and Netherlands’ Wout Poels ride during the fifth stage of the Tour de France over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Saint-Die-Des-Vosges and finish in Colmar, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Thibault Camus/AP)

By JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 10:13 p.m.

COLMAR, France — With four-time winner Chris Froome out, nursing broken bones, two of the big questions at this Tour de France have been whether other contenders who’ve long ridden in his shadow will now be more willing to attack and who, on his team, will fill the vacuum left by the British rider’s absence.

On Thursday, the Tour is expecting some answers.

A fiercely steep climb on Stage 6, with an eye-popping 24% gradient at the top, should separate genuine contenders for the Tour title from also-rans.

On the 7-kilometer (4-mile) uphill to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station, scaled with legs already stinging from a succession of climbs earlier in the day, there’ll be no hiding places for riders who aren’t in tip-top shape.

For riders looking to profit while Froome recovers from a horrific crash in training, the hairpin bends among dense woods often thick with mushrooms in autumn will be their chance to make a mark, to stamp their authority on the race as Froome did so often when roads went uphill at previous Tours.

“We will find out a lot,” defending champion Geraint Thomas said. “It will be a challenge.”

One of those challenges could come from within Thomas’ own team, in the shape of lithe Colombian climber Egan Bernal.

With Froome out, Thomas and Bernal have been promoted to co-leaders at Ineos. But that precarious balancing act between two contenders for a title that only one of them can win in Paris on July 28 could start to fall apart if one of them seriously struggles and is left behind by the other.

The particular sharpness of the final climb would appear, on paper, to be more suited to Bernal, as suggested when he got a five-second jump on Thomas on a much shorter but also quite steep incline at the end of Stage 3. By no means a disaster for Thomas, it was still a possible harbinger for Thursday’s far longer and taxing final ascent.

“That sort of climb favors the punchy, pure climbers, Egan for one,” Thomas acknowledged.

Although only riding his second Tour, Bernal is wowing his teammates. Luke Rowe, who rode with Froome for three of his Tour wins, says Bernal has the same “pit-bull mentality.”

“They want to go out there and they want to rip the legs of people. They’ve just got that tenacious mentality, and Egan has that,” he said.

For French rider Julian Alaphilippe, Stage 6 will be another day to savor in the canary-yellow jersey, after he held onto the overall race lead on Stage 5.

But Alaphilippe is not a pure climber. More the explosive, instinctive type, Alaphilippe may struggle to keep up with mountain specialists like Bernal should they go full-gas.

Or he may not. Because it’s not as long, high or arduous as even tougher climbs lurking in the Alps and Pyrenees, he might cling on as the first French rider in yellow for five years.

And the climb could fizzle rather than pop, playing to Alaphilippe’s hand, if top title contenders decide to hold back, preferring to save their biggest battles for decisive climbs in Week 3.

“It’s hard to say where everyone is from the last few days,” Thomas said. “Obviously Alaphilippe’s flying and he suits those sort of climbs and he’s certainly shown the form to hang onto the jersey, but we’ll know much better tomorrow.”

For Peter Sagan, it will likely be a day to forget. The three-time world champion is no slouch uphill but he’s no climber, either.

On the flat, however, especially at the end of a lumpy stage, Sagan can be unbeatable, as he proved on Wednesday’s 175.5-kilometer (109-mile) trek to the eastern city of Colmar.

The victory, secured in a bunch sprint at the finish, was Sagan’s 12th in a shining career at the Tour and put an end to talk that the Slovakian seemed off-color.

“I just have to ride with passion and the victory comes,” Sagan said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cool in Champagne: Alaphilippe wins sparkling Tour Stage 3
With Thomas and Froome 1-2, Sky controls the Tour de France
Tour director tells AP race won't be same without Froome
Tour de France chaos: farmers’ protest, tear gas and crashes
Sagan wins Tour de France Stage 3

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
YavaButtons Club meeting
WED
10
U.S. Citizenship classes,
WED
10
Medicare 101
THU
11
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
11
You Too! Mentor training
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries