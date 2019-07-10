OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 10
Weather  92.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

'Prescott Sings' with local stars Thursday, July 11

Brian Aguiniga sings 'Blaze of Glory' by Bon Jovi during the Prescott Sings competition that kicked off last month. Aguiniga was one of the Week 1 winners. The local talent competition continues 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 on the Courthouse Plaza. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Brian Aguiniga sings 'Blaze of Glory' by Bon Jovi during the Prescott Sings competition that kicked off last month. Aguiniga was one of the Week 1 winners. The local talent competition continues 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 on the Courthouse Plaza. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 3:19 p.m.

Come out and cheer on your favorite, local star at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.

Prescott Sings is a series of nine evenings of music bonanza filled with local stars of all ages who are ready to be discovered. Join us at the fourth week of the competition then place your vote and come back next week for another fun-filled evening.

After each Prescott Sings performance you have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to vote for your favorite contestant. This free event is being sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.

For questions e-mail prescottsings@gmail.com or visit prescottconcertseries.com/prescott-sings.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Idol, concerts offer summer evening downtown delights
Summer Concert Series a Prescott tradition
Summer Concert Series kicks off at courthouse plaza Friday
KornUkopia Calendar: June 23-July 2
Generation to play on courthouse plaza

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
YavaButtons Club meeting
WED
10
U.S. Citizenship classes,
WED
10
Medicare 101
THU
11
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
11
You Too! Mentor training
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries