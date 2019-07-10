'Prescott Sings' with local stars Thursday, July 11
Come out and cheer on your favorite, local star at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.
Prescott Sings is a series of nine evenings of music bonanza filled with local stars of all ages who are ready to be discovered. Join us at the fourth week of the competition then place your vote and come back next week for another fun-filled evening.
After each Prescott Sings performance you have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to vote for your favorite contestant. This free event is being sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.
For questions e-mail prescottsings@gmail.com or visit prescottconcertseries.com/prescott-sings.
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
YavaButtons Club meeting
|
WED
10
|
U.S. Citizenship classes,
|
WED
10
|
Medicare 101
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
11
|
You Too! Mentor training
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...