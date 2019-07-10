'Prescott Sings' with local stars Thursday, July 11

Come out and cheer on your favorite, local star at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.

Prescott Sings is a series of nine evenings of music bonanza filled with local stars of all ages who are ready to be discovered. Join us at the fourth week of the competition then place your vote and come back next week for another fun-filled evening.

After each Prescott Sings performance you have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to vote for your favorite contestant. This free event is being sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.



For questions e-mail prescottsings@gmail.com or visit prescottconcertseries.com/prescott-sings.