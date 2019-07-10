OFFERS
Wed, July 10
Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale Saturday, July 13

The 2019 Monsoon Madness Plant and Yard Sale will be Saturday, July 13, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. It begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m.

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 4:29 p.m.

The University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Association presents the Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale at the Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Drive in Prescott from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13

Come early for free entertainment, yard sale and the best selection of everything garden related including herbs, perennials, trees, shrubs, natives, house plants, garden tools, pots, garden art and books. Most of the plants are grown by Master Gardeners. Master Gardeners will also be available to answer your gardening questions.

This event will be held rain or shine. Cash only sales. Service animals only. Sponsored by the Yavapai County Gardener Association.

For more information visit extension.arizona.edu/yavapai

840 Rodeo Dr, Prescott, AZ 86305

