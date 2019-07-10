Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale Saturday, July 13
The University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Association presents the Master Gardeners Plant and Yard Sale at the Rodeo Grounds parking lot, 840 Rodeo Drive in Prescott from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13
Come early for free entertainment, yard sale and the best selection of everything garden related including herbs, perennials, trees, shrubs, natives, house plants, garden tools, pots, garden art and books. Most of the plants are grown by Master Gardeners. Master Gardeners will also be available to answer your gardening questions.
This event will be held rain or shine. Cash only sales. Service animals only. Sponsored by the Yavapai County Gardener Association.
For more information visit extension.arizona.edu/yavapai
