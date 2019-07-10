OFFERS
Margaret T. Morris Center celebrates 20 years

Yvonne Napolitano, left, executive director of the Margaret T. Morris Center, celebrates the facility’s 20th anniversary with Laura Dreibelbis, program director for sister company Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center. (Courtesy)

Yvonne Napolitano, left, executive director of the Margaret T. Morris Center, celebrates the facility's 20th anniversary with Laura Dreibelbis, program director for sister company Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 8:33 p.m.

The Margaret T. Morris Center celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 26. The assisted living community specializes solely in caring for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Executive Director Yvonne Napolitano welcomed guests and shared inspiring stories of the many residents over the years who have touched so many people’s lives. She also honored board member Elizabeth Harris for her 35 years of service and being an integral part of the growth of The Margaret T. Morris Center.

Chef Lori Buchanan provided an array of foods, desserts and wine, and Jeff Weisel’s quartet performed jazz music.

The Margaret T. Morris Center looks forward to serving the residents who call the center home.

Information provided by the Margaret T. Morris Center.

