Kiwanis Kiddie Parade offers fun downtown

The Kiwanis Club of Prescott is a nonprofit organization that raises money to support the children of the community. It also makes the Bradshaw Pines Camp available for use by large groups such as Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, church organizations and others. In addition, the club provides approximately 20-25 scholarships to local high school seniors every year. And each spring, the Kiwanis Clubs of Prescott and Bradshaw raise approximately $150,000 through a live televised auction. For more information, go to prescottkiwanis.com.