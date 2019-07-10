Hailey York earns first place at national dance contest, advances to World Dance Championships
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 8:13 p.m.
Hailey York, 16, took first place in the National Dance Championships.
She next will be competing in the 2019 World Dance Championships in The Meadowlands in New Jersey, from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019.
Hailey is the daughter of Christian York and the granddaughter of David and Sharon York of Prescott Valley.
Most Read
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
YavaButtons Club meeting
|
WED
10
|
U.S. Citizenship classes,
|
WED
10
|
Medicare 101
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
11
|
You Too! Mentor training
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...