OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 11
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hail the Trail fundraiser aimed to benefit trail-building groups
Cycling

Jacob Morales during the Whiskey Off Road Pro 50-mile cross country mountain bike race in Prescott Sunday, April 28. The Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance will use the 2019 Hail the Trial funds to construct new trails in the area that could potentially be used for such events. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Jacob Morales during the Whiskey Off Road Pro 50-mile cross country mountain bike race in Prescott Sunday, April 28. The Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance will use the 2019 Hail the Trial funds to construct new trails in the area that could potentially be used for such events. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 10, 2019 11:23 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Epic Rides, a company dedicated to promoting and preserving the sport of outdoor cycling, has opened its third annual Hail the Trail fundraiser, which features a drawing for three brand new mountain bikes, each with a retail prize over $6,000.

In its existence, Hail the Trail has raised over $70,000, benefiting trail-building organizations in the host communities of the Epic Rides Series, including the local Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance (PMBA). This year will be no different as all proceeds will continue to fund the building of new bike trails and maintain the integrity of existing ones in those communities.

“Often times, there’s an abundance of energy and willingness to do the work but it’s just set back by financial constraints, and so this whole program was really built just to enable and empower the trail advocacy clubs in the communities to do what they want to do,” Epic Rides President Todd Sadow said. “On a year-round level, it gives the community the opportunity to build more trails and continually market themselves as a destination for mountain biking.”

Three winners will be chosen at the end of the fundraiser and be awarded with either a 2019

Specialized Epic Pro, a 2019 Pivot Mach 6C or a 2019 Scott Spark, all of which were provided by Epic Rides’ bike industry partners.

Supporters can purchase an unlimited amount of tickets for $5 each from July 10 to July 23 while the winners will be announced on July 26. Complete program information and tickets can be purchased at epicrides.com/hailthetrail/. The more tickets purchased, the higher chance a participant has of winning.

PMBA, in particular, intends to use the Hail the Trail Funds to put finishing touches on the Spence Basin trail system. They also plan to start new construction on trails approved by Prescott National Forest to provide more connectivity within the forests system.

“Prescott is a four-season town and that stands out among a state where the majority of it is a one- or two-season,” Sadow said. “And Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance, since the day they’ve formed, has always been really progressive … They’ve just only gotten stronger every year and I think that’s a testament to the community’s interest in their natural resources and being an outdoor-enthusiast community and letting that be an outspoken part of their identity.”

Other beneficiaries include the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Association (COPMOBA) in Grand Junction, Colo., Muscle Powered in Carson City, Nev. and Ozark Off-Road Cyclists (OORC) in Northwest Ark. Much like PMBA, each organization plans to use the funds for the construction of new biking trails in their respective communities.

For more information on the Off-Road Series, visit epicrides.com or follow @epicrides, @carsoncityoffroad, @whiskeyoffroad, @grandjunctionoffroad and @oztrailsoffroad on social media channels.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Hail the Trail effort benefits Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance
‘Hail the Trail’ fundraiser to benefit new trails in Prescott National Forest
Whiskey Off-Road Demo Day, Pre-Ride Saturday in Prescott
Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance sponsors summer youth programs
Wednesday fundraiser will benefit Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
11
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
11
You Too! Mentor training
THU
11
Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness
THU
11
"Anxiety – What It Is & What You Can Do To Control It"
THU
11
Prescott Stamp Club meeting and auction
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries