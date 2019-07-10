OFFERS
Governor’s office interviewing county judge candidates today

Gov. Doug Ducey. (Susan Walsh/AP, file)

Gov. Doug Ducey. (Susan Walsh/AP, file)

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 9:20 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey’s executive staff will conduct on-site interviews today for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Superior Court in Yavapai County.

The five candidates will be interviewed at the Yavapai County Courthouse, 120 S. Cortez St., Prescott, in the historic courtroom, Room 300, at the following times:

• Krista Carman will be interviewed at 1 p.m.

• Bryan Shaw will be interviewed at 1:30 p.m.

• Michael McGill will be interviewed at 2 p.m.

• Damon Rossi will be interviewed at 2:30 p.m.

• Debra Phelan will be interviewed at 3 p.m.

All interviews are open to the public. The interview session will include a public comment period at 10:30 a.m.

The vacancy on the Yavapai County Superior Court will be created by the retirement of Judge Patricia A. Trebesch.

Under the Arizona constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 are elected by the voters. However, vacancies created by the retirement or resignation of a judge prior to the general election are filled by gubernatorial appointment.

Information provided by the Arizona Governor’s Office.

