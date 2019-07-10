Fee increases proposed at campgrounds along Mogollon Rim
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to more than double the fees at some campgrounds along the Mogollon (MUH'-ghi-ohn) Rim.
The public has until Oct. 15 to weigh in on the proposal announced this week.
The campgrounds are within the Coconino National Forest in the Mogollon Rim Ranger District. The rim is a prominent line of cliffs that divide Arizona's high country from the low desert.
Two of the campgrounds — Clints Well and Kehl Springs — are free. The Forest Service wants to charge $10 at those sites.
The proposed fee would more than double at a couple of other sites and around triple at larger sites.
Forest officials say the increase is needed to continuously improve the campgrounds. Fees haven't changed in more than a decade.
