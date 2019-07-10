Everett Jenks celebrates 100 years

Everett Jenks of Chino Valley turned 100 years young on Thursday, May 30. A birthday party was held on Saturday, June 1, and was attended by more than 100 friends and relatives. Everett’s wife of 74 years Charlene, and son Jon and his wife Christine, together with their two daughters and families attended. One family came from Sydney, Australia, to attend. Congratulations goes out to the Jenks family. A huge thanks goes out to the members of the local Masonic and Eastern Star organizations for hosting this celebration.