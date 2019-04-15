Congress probes approval of Arizona developer's granted permit
PHOENIX — A congressional committee is investigating whether the U.S. Interior Department helped an Arizona developer and supporter of President Donald Trump get a crucial permit.
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva is leading an investigation into the proposed 28,000-home development. The Arizona Democrat chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources.
The committee set a July 29 deadline for the Interior Department to turn over documents on the project.
A retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official told the Arizona Daily Star that he was pressured in 2017 to facilitate the permit at the environment's expense.
CNN reported that records show Interior Secretary David Bernhardt had an unofficial meeting when he was deputy secretary with developer Mike Ingram, Arizona Diamondbacks co-owner and a prominent GOP donor.
Interior officials deny politics played a part in the permit
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
YavaButtons Club meeting
|
WED
10
|
U.S. Citizenship classes,
|
WED
10
|
Medicare 101
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
11
|
You Too! Mentor training
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...