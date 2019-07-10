OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 11: Fugitive sought on charges of endangerment, extreme DUI

Tyrell Edison Manakaja

Tyrell Edison Manakaja

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 9:29 p.m.

Yavapai County law enforcement needs your help finding 34-year-old Tyrell Edison Manakaja.

On Jan. 5, 2015, the Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports that a vehicle was brake-checking other vehicles, driving erratically and ran another vehicle off the road. 

An officer contacted Manakaja, who was operating the vehicle in the area of Milepost 118 on Interstate 40 near Seligman. After an investigation, it was determined Manakaja was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested. He was found to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) in excess of 0.20. He was also in possession of marijuana and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

He has a felony warrant with a bond of $50,000 for three counts of endangerment, extreme DUI, possession of marijuana, and an open-container violation.

He is described as an Indian man, 6-foot-2, and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of No. 11 of Catch 22 is eligible for a $500 reward. If you have information, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

