Catch 22 — Day 11: Fugitive sought on charges of endangerment, extreme DUI
Yavapai County law enforcement needs your help finding 34-year-old Tyrell Edison Manakaja.
On Jan. 5, 2015, the Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports that a vehicle was brake-checking other vehicles, driving erratically and ran another vehicle off the road.
An officer contacted Manakaja, who was operating the vehicle in the area of Milepost 118 on Interstate 40 near Seligman. After an investigation, it was determined Manakaja was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested. He was found to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) in excess of 0.20. He was also in possession of marijuana and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
He has a felony warrant with a bond of $50,000 for three counts of endangerment, extreme DUI, possession of marijuana, and an open-container violation.
He is described as an Indian man, 6-foot-2, and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of No. 11 of Catch 22 is eligible for a $500 reward. If you have information, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
YavaButtons Club meeting
|
WED
10
|
U.S. Citizenship classes,
|
WED
10
|
Medicare 101
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
11
|
You Too! Mentor training
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...