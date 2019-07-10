OFFERS
ACF of Yavapai County elects board advisers and officers

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 8:27 p.m.

The board of directors for Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County recently elected William Arnold, Lorna Galeano, and Mark Kille to the board.

Current board member Jenna James was elected chairwoman, and current board member Dawn Wasowicz was elected vice chairwoman. New advisers and officers began their terms on April 1.

“We are delighted to have such a depth of experience and knowledge on our board,” James said. “We welcome our new members to this great body,” James said.

Arnold is a retired communications professor from Arizona State University, where he also served as the Director of Gerontology. An author and mentor, Arnold currently serves as chairman of the Friends of the Prescott Public Library Board of Directors. He holds a Ph.D. in communication from Penn State University. He and his wife are retired and live in Prescott.

Galeano is a senior administrator for Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe (YPIT). A Prescott native, she has worked for the tribe in administrative roles over the past 20 years, and recently served on the YPIT Board of Directors. Galeano was awarded the Tom Bragg Memorial Achievement Award for her volunteer work with the National Diabetes Association.

Kille owns and operates Mingus Mountain Law Group PLLC. Kille is an injury lawyer and has experience in all types of litigation, including arbitration, mediation and trial. As a member of the Volunteer Attorney Program, he provides legal guidance to those who are unable to afford an attorney. Mark also is a former member of the Prescott Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. He holds a JD from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

James is the executive director of the Harold James Family Trust and serves on the board for the Prescott Unified School District Education Foundation. She was a middle- and high-school English teacher for six years, and received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from University of Redlands.

Wasowicz was born and raised in Prescott and is from a fifth-generation ranching family in Yavapai County. She owns Rafter Eleven, a local tasting experience that serves wine, coffee, olive oil and spices. She has been involved in United Families for six years, served on a Business Board for Fain Signature Group for 10 years and has been a member of Prescott’s chapter of P.E.O. for more than 20 years.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County is a philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of our community. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local board of advisers, and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by ACF.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $938 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since its inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $719 million in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies.

More information is available at azfoundation.org.

Information provided by Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County.

