OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 10
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Top 8 tips for National Cellphone Courtesy Month

In Prescott, Prescott Valley and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, it is illegal to manually use a cellphone while driving.

In Prescott, Prescott Valley and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, it is illegal to manually use a cellphone while driving.

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 9:28 p.m.

Have you been on summer vacation with family, let’s say walking along the rim of the Grand Canyon, and briefly thought about soaking in the views without grabbing your cellphone to snap photos or a video?

Maybe your young daughter or son was tugging on your shorts, begging you to put the phone away for some quality time as you gazed off into the distance at the rock formations or peered down at the Colorado River flowing through the canyon.

Well, if you haven’t had such an experience, it is still good to remember that July marks the 18th anniversary of National Cellphone Courtesy Month.

And, as Texas-based cross-cultural consultant Sharon Schweitzer penned in her 2016 column, “Drop the Call: Top 8 Tips for National Cell Phone Courtesy Month,” now is “the perfect time to reflect on your mobile phone habits” by spending “a little more time in the present moment.”

Here are Schweitzer’s eight tips. …

• Put down your cellphone — Schweitzer recommends putting your phone on a table or desk during business meetings, dates or when you’re out with friends.

• Silence your cellphone — Schweitzer says it is respectful to turn off your phone before meetings, meals and dates. If you can’t turn off your phone, set it to silent or vibrate.

• Remember the exceptions — Schweitzer says you can’t expect certain people to turn off their phones. Those people include doctors, nurses, first responders and health care providers; babysitters with infants or persons with caregivers; people momentarily sharing photos; and those researching important requests, such as finding directions to places.

photo

Prescott city workers installing the Hands Free signs in Prescott. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

• Excuse yourself to take an emergency call — When you need to take an emergency call at a gathering, Schweitzer says apologizing and excusing yourself momentarily works the best.

• Consider content carefully — Once you send texts or tweets or post things on the web, it is hard to reel them back in, even if you delete them. Schweitzer says it is imperative to use common sense, refrain from profanity and avoid posting or writing messages while drinking alcohol. Nationaldaycalendar.com, in its description of National Cellphone Courtesy Month, asks users before pressing the button: Will I regret sending this later? Am I angry? Will this hurt someone? Is this appropriate? Will this affect my job or relationship?

• Use the 10-foot rule — At places of worship, medical offices, libraries, theaters or hospitals, Schweitzer recommends making or taking a call 10 feet away from the building and its windows. “No one wants to see pacing or gesturing during your convo,” she adds. “Refrain from confidential conversations on planes, trains and automobiles.”

photo

Prescott Valley prohibits manual use of a cellphone while driving.

• Don’t drive and talk — In Prescott, Prescott Valley and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, it is illegal to manually use a cellphone while driving. Schweitzer recommends that “if you must use the phone, drive to a safe area away from traffic.”

• Don’t use a cellphone as a crutch — Schweitzer said it is polite to put away your cellphone when you meet people you don’t know, no matter where you are or how uncomfortable you may be.

ABOUT CELLPHONE COURTESY MONTH

Nationaldaycalendar.com, which lists more than 1,500 national days of celebration in America, says to log on to Twitter and use the hashtag #CellPhoneCourtesyMonth if you have a thought or idea about appropriate cellphone behavior.

The website notes that Jacqueline Whitmore, a Palm Beach, Florida, manners expert, created National Cellphone Courtesy Month with help from the Sprint Corporation to improve phone etiquette.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039. Follow him on Twitter: @dougout_dc.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Distracted drivers on road to disaster
Editorial: Do not drive distracted
Letter: Cellphone passcodes a hindrance in an emergency situation
Editorial: It's summer, but be careful as well
Assess your own drinking habits

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
YavaButtons Club meeting
WED
10
U.S. Citizenship classes,
WED
10
Medicare 101
THU
11
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
11
You Too! Mentor training
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries