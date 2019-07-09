P&Z forwards automotive repair, sales request to council
Project located along Highway 89
The Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission has unanimously forwarded a conditional use permit, allowing the use of automotive repair and sales within the Commercial Light zoning district at 1351 N. Highway 89, at its meeting Tuesday, July 2.
The one-acre lot, which is currently zoned commercial light, is owned b y Raymond Federwisch, said Alex Lerma, planner. It’s in the commercial corridor as well with Rogers Automotive to the north, Mary’s Cozy Home Furnishings to the south, Sergio’s Tires across the street and Primrose Inn & RV, Stor-It Mini Storage and Chino Valley Park to the southwest, Lerma said.
“His project consists of buying, repairing and selling used vehicles to the general public,” he said. “He will be using the existing buildings.”
The submitted site plan shows that the south driveway will be removed and the existing northdriveway will be updated according to ADOT requirements, and Federwisch is proposing a three-foot wall along the front of the property and an existing well to be removed.
The use of new and used automobile sales, including light truck and recreational vehicles ales, is allowed in the Commercial Light zoning district only with a conditional use permit and while the repair of automobiles is not a use listed in the town’s Unified Development Ordinance, it’s similar to a provision that lists small engine repair and similar shops where all work is done inside enclosed walls as a permitted use within Commercial Light with a conditional use permit or within the Commercial Heavy zoning district, Lerma said.
Though there weren’t any comments from the public during the public hearing portion, Federwisch did say there were a couple things he wants to make clear.
“The auto repair is going to be just for my company vehicles,” he said. “It’s not going to be public auto repair for anyone to come in and me to repair their cars.”
Further, the well he said he will be removing is for aesthetics and it’s been there for quite some time, Federwisch said. There’s no water and no portion of it has been dug below the ground, he said.
The commission forwarded the request to the Chino Valley Town Council with the conditions of no more than 10 vehicles being allowed on site at any given time for sale or repair purposes, compliance with all ADOT requirements, additional landscaping located near the rear of the property abutting residential usage, a three-foot fall constructed along the property line to screen it from street view, all vehicle repair is to be done within an enclosed building and all vehicles not being displayed for sale shall be screened from public view.
