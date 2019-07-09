OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 10
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Shop the Prescott Summer Farmers Market Saturday

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 10:10 p.m.

The Prescott Summer Farmers Market is held at the Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott every Saturday through October 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market. Free to attend for all ages.

More information at prescottfarmersmarket.org

Yavapai College

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Farmers Market opens for summer season this weekend
Garlic and Herb Festival coming to Farmer's Market
Calendar of Events: Oct. 14
Farmers Market begins new season
Get fresh, tasty, locally grown produce from farmers markets, community garden programs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
YavaButtons Club meeting
WED
10
U.S. Citizenship classes,
WED
10
Medicare 101
THU
11
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
11
You Too! Mentor training
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries