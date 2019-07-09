Shop the Prescott Summer Farmers Market Saturday
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 10:10 p.m.
The Prescott Summer Farmers Market is held at the Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott every Saturday through October 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market. Free to attend for all ages.
More information at prescottfarmersmarket.org
Most Read
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Prescott Valley's July 4 celebration starts at 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park
- Firefighters slow 1,200-acre Orme Fire, Forest Service reports
- Winds whip fire to over 150 acres, Forest Service says
- Chino Valley celebration begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at dark
- A coyote killed my pet ... Can I shoot it?
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- 30,000 water balloons ready as ‘Water Wars’ returns to downtown Prescott
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
YavaButtons Club meeting
|
WED
10
|
U.S. Citizenship classes,
|
WED
10
|
Medicare 101
|
THU
11
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
11
|
You Too! Mentor training
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...