Tue, July 09
Phillips celebrate 55 years

Originally Published: July 9, 2019 6:08 p.m.

Rebecca Montgomery Phillips and Louis A. Phillips of Dewey will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on June 27. The couple were married in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Trinity Episcopal Church by the Rev. George B. Wood. They moved to Arizona from Indiana in 1984. After Louis retired from John C. Lincoln Health Network and Rebecca retired from General Dynamics they moved to Prescott Valley in 2010. They have three children, Richard Phillips, Jeffrey Phillips, and Louisa Wilson. Their grandchildren are Taylor, Connor, and Waylon Phillips, Nathan and Jess Windham, Layla Plumb, Sterling and Triston Wilson. Great grandchildren William and Alexander Phillips, Sabrina and Alicia Windham, and Shianna Banda. A party with family and friends is planned for June 23.

Phillips mark 50th anniversary
Anniversary: Louis A. and Rebecca Montgomery Phillips
Paul and Shirley Klein celebrate 55th anniversary
Anniversary: John Henry and Romayne "Roni" Miller
Anniversary: Mariann and Gary McDougall

Prescott Toastmasters
Family Caregiver Support Group,
Getting to the Right Place:
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Master Gardener Talk
